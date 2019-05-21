Intruder breaks into Cape Town fire station

A burglar broke into a fire station in Cape Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning and robbed a firefighter of personal belongings before evading capture by leaping from a second storey window, the city of Cape Town said.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said that an intruder entered Belhar Fire Station after 1.30am on Tuesday morning.

“He gained access via an upstairs bathroom window after which he confronted and robbed a firefighter of a cellphone and necklace,” Smith said. “There [were] no injuries. The intruder attempted to enter another firefighter’s room but was blocked by other firefighters.

“He escaped over the back wall of the station after being chased by firefighters.

“The attacker was lucky to escape without being arrested. He fled by flinging himself from a second storey window and falling to the ground, as the firefighters were about to seize and detain him for arrest.”

Smith said the case had been reported to police and that video footage had been secured.

“All affected staff have been offered assistance and no injuries were sustained.”

– African News Agency

