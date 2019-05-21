Abalone worth R1m confiscated in PE, suspects arrested

Port Elizabeth police’s K9 unit arrested four alleged abalone poachers, following a call for assistance from Dark Water Ops anti-abalone poaching unit, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the anti-poaching unit observed suspicious activity at Noordhoek beach along Marine Drive on Monday afternoon.

Naidu said K9 unit members were contacted for assistance, and a police diver retrieved two large bags containing 481 units of fresh abalone from the water, with an estimated street value of over R1 million.

Police also confiscated diving equipment and a silver grey Citroen belonging to the suspects. The suspects, aged between 32 and 51, were detained on a charge of illegal possession of abalone and are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court later on Tuesday.

– African News Agency

