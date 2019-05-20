North West man arrested after police find explosives worth R129K in his bedroom

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the provincial organised crime unit arrested the man on Sunday in Jouberton near Klerksdorp.

“The suspect’s apprehension emanated from an investigation that began in September 2018. That was after information was received that the suspect was selling explosives.

“As part of investigation, two transactions were made with the suspect in 2018. The long arm of the law caught up with the suspect during the third transaction with the police,” Mokgwabone said.

“In the course of the arrest, the police found explosives worth R129,000 inside the suspect’s bedroom,” he said.

Explosives found at the house included blasting cartridges, shock tube assemblies and instantaneous electrical detonators.

– African News Agency (ANA)

