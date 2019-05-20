Residents live in fear after two of four missing girls found raped, another injured

The residents of Dennilton and its surrounding villages in Limpopo were living in fear after two of four teenage girls who went missing recently were found raped.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moathse Ngoepe told African News Agency (ANA) that the two girls, aged 12 and 13, were abducted last week and held captive in an RDP house for two days.

He said community members rescued the girls from the house on Friday. They apprehended a man and handed him over to the police, who arrested him.

“The two girls have been raped. The man appeared in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court today [Monday], and he will reappear on 23 May for a formal bail application,” Ngoepe said.

He said another 15-year-old girl, Boitumelo Dikola, disappeared from her home in Moteti Village near Dennilton in the early hours of Thursday morning. She was found injured on Monday in an unnamed area near Dennilton.

“She has injuries but I cannot provide more details as our investigations are continuing. We appeal to community members to help us find the other 16-year-old girl who is still missing. She was abducted sometime last week while walking on the street in Dennilton.”

Moteti Village resident Malesela Radebe said he and many other residents were now accompanying their children to school in the same village for safety reasons.

“I don’t know exactly what is happening here but I fear for the safety of my children,” Maleka said.

Several learners of Moteti Village told ANA that they decided to walk in groups whenever they were going to school in Matshiding Village, which is about 2km away in Mpumalanga province.

“I’m even scared of walking to the nearby shops alone during the day,” a learner, Mavis Kekana, said.

– African News Agency

