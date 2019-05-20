Home affairs office in Roodepoort closed following break-in

Department spokesperson David Hlabane said the incident took place on Sunday.

“The department is unable at this stage to say when services will resume, however, the intention is to resume services as soon as possible and the matter has been reported to the police,” said Hlabane.

He said the department hoped that citizens would bear with it for the unavailability of services at Roodepoort, which was beyond its control.

“It will do all in its power to ensure a speedy resumption of services to minimise the impact and inconvenience caused to the people who rely on its services,” he said. “Our clients don’t have to worry because their information is secured.”

– African News Agency(ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.