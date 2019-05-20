Suspect nabbed for attempted shooting at Glebelands Hostel

KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday arrested a suspect wanted for an attempted shooting at the notorious Glebelands Hostel during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by police officers from Umlazi and eThekwini metro police.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police officers were following up information about a suspect wanted in a case of pointing a firearm when they identified the block where the suspect resided.

Zwane said the 33-year-old suspect had approached and tried to shoot a 50-year-old victim at a local tuckshop in Glebelands Hostel at around 19h40 on Monday evening last week.

“The suspect allegedly attempted to shoot the victim but the firearm misfired and jammed. A case of pointing of firearm was opened at Umlazi police station for further investigation.

“He is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. The arrested suspect will be profiled to establish if he is involved in any other crimes at the hostel.”

Glebelands Hostel has become a political and tribal war killing field in KZN and has been under investigation over killings and forced evictions.

In 2017, the public protector found eThekwini Municipality was in breach of various constitutional provisions in the manner in which the hostel was managed to rehabilitate the facility.

– African News Agency

