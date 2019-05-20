Quad biker to appear in court for assault of elderly man

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man in Lorraine on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 67-year old man confronted a man on a quad bike for driving recklessly in the suburb. She said the elderly man was severely assaulted.

He went to the Walmer police station in the evening to report the incident, however, he required immediate medical attention due to the nature of his injuries.

The police opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on behalf of the complainant.

The quad biker was arrested at his home in Colleen Glen at the weekend.

– African News Agency

