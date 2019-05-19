Limpopo police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping, raping two children

Police in Dennilton near Groblersdal have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping two children, aged 12 and 13, at Thambo RDP New Stands on May 16 and 17, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that at about 7pm on May 16, the suspect met the two victims and lured them to an RDP house in the area and locked them inside, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“He then bought them food and started to rape them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home, where she informed her parents about the ordeal. The other victim was left behind with the suspect.

“The following day, the victim’s parents accompanied by a group of community members, went with the victim to the said RDP house, and on arrival they found the suspect busy raping the other victim. The suspect ran away, but the community gave chase until they caught him and handed him [over] to the Dennilton police,” Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba strongly condemned the ongoing sexual offences perpetrated against children still prevalent in some parts of the province.

Members of the community, especially parents, were still advised and encouraged to strengthen child safety at all times to prevent or avoid this type of incident, Ledwaba said.

The suspect would appear in the Dennilton Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The police investigation was still continuing, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.