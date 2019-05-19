Five suspects arrested in Cape Town for illegal firearms

Four armed suspects found themselves in police custody soon after allegedly hijacking a Toyota Run X in Lingelethu West in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police officers attached to the Kuils River police station responded to a radio alert that a hijacked car was heading to their area late on Saturday night, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

The area was patrolled and the hijacked car with four male occupants was spotted. Following a high speed pursuit, the suspects collided with two other vehicles, and was brought to a halt on the corner of Belhar and Nooiensfontein roads.

They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and were arrested. Once charged, the suspects, aged between 19 and 29, would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court to face charges related to possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a stolen vehicle, Traut said.

In an unrelated case in Steenberg in Cape Town, a 22-year-old suspect was apprehended late on Saturday night in Parkin Court for being in possession of an unlicensed .22 pistol after the crime prevention unit followed up on a tip-off from the community. The suspect was due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once he had been charged, Traut said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

