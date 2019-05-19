Crime 19.5.2019 08:43 am

Eastern Cape cops arrest alleged murderer

ANA
File photo for illustrative purposes.

File photo for illustrative purposes.

The suspect allegedly fatally stabbed a 40-year-old man, who died at the scene.

Police in Dutywa have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the suspect fatally stabbed the 40-year-old man at about 8.30pm on Saturday night at Timane locality, Nkungwana village, Dutywa, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The victim died at the scene. The motive behind the murder was not known. The deceased suffered upper body wounds.

“The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his relatives are officially informed of his murder. The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 May 2019 on a murder charge,” Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for possession of presumed uncut diamonds 18.5.2019
Somaliland journalist injured during arrest, jailed without charge 18.5.2019
Trio arrested after house robbery, accomplices escape 17.5.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition