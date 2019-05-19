Eastern Cape cops arrest alleged murderer

Police in Dutywa have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the suspect fatally stabbed the 40-year-old man at about 8.30pm on Saturday night at Timane locality, Nkungwana village, Dutywa, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The victim died at the scene. The motive behind the murder was not known. The deceased suffered upper body wounds.

“The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his relatives are officially informed of his murder. The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 May 2019 on a murder charge,” Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

