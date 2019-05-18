Crime 18.5.2019 06:22 pm

Three arrested for theft of solar panels and cellphone tower batteries

Police say six solar panels to the value of R30,000 and 12 cellphone tower batteries were confiscated.

Three men have been arrested in connection with a business burglary at a solar panel plant about 50km from Prieska, Northern Cape, police said on Saturday.

It was alleged that the alarm system was activated at the plant on Friday and police reacted swiftly, Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said.

At the scene, the officers spotted a bakkie, which then sped off as the police vehicle approached. A chase ensued and the suspects started throwing cellphone tower batteries on the road.

Prieska police station commander Lt-Col Bennett Mbombo mobilised neighbouring police stations and the bakkie was found abandoned on a farm 15km from Strydenburg.

With the assistance of the farm workers, the three suspects, aged 24, 36, and 41, were found hiding on the farm. All three men were arrested and six solar panels to the value of R30,000 and 12 cellphone tower batteries were confiscated, Mooi said.

Pixley ka Seme policing cluster commander Brigadier Nomana Adonis applauded the officers for their quick response and also thanked the farming community for their continuous assistance in the fight against crime.

