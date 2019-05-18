Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for possession of presumed uncut diamonds

The vigilance of police flying squad officers led to the arrest of two suspects for being in possessing of suspected uncut diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5 million in Bellville in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

The officers were carrying out a stop-and-search operation in Voortrekker Road, Bellville on Friday afternoon when their attention was drawn to two suspects, aged 46 and 53, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

“The men were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search, which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds.”

The men, from Namibia, were arrested and were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds were still under investigation, Traut said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

