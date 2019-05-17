One dead, one injured in suspected Durban hijacking

A man believed to be in his 20s was killed on Friday night after he was shot in what is suspected to have been a hijacking near the Durban city centre, paramedics have said.

Rescue Care’s operations’ director, Garrith Jamieson, said the shooting occurred just after 9pm on Berea Road, near a Caltex garage.

Jamieson said the man died at the scene after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

A second man was wounded in the same incident. He was also shot in the upper body and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however police will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

– African News Agency (ANA)

