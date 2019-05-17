Crime 17.5.2019 10:14 pm

One dead, one injured in suspected Durban hijacking

ANA
Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

The shooting occurred just after 9pm on Berea Road, near a Caltex garage.

A man believed to be in his 20s was killed on Friday night after he was shot in what is suspected to have been a hijacking near the Durban city centre, paramedics have said.

Rescue Care’s operations’ director, Garrith Jamieson, said the shooting occurred just after 9pm on Berea Road, near a Caltex garage.

Jamieson said the man died at the scene after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

A second man was wounded in the same incident. He was also shot in the upper body and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however police will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man arrested for robbery of international students in Mamelodi 17.5.2019
Teenager shot dead in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, Eastern Cape police say 16.5.2019
Three arrested in R60m heroin bust near Nelspruit, Mpumalanga 14.5.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition