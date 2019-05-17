Trio arrested after house robbery, accomplices escape

Uitenhage police in Nelson Mandela Bay arrested three suspects following a robbery in KwaNobhule, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said two suspects, one armed with a gun, allegedly entered the house of a 44-year-old woman and demanded the keys for her gold VW Polo.

They took a plasma TV as well as clothing and fled the scene in the complainant’s car. A red VW Caddy was allegedly seen driving behind the Polo.

“The police were immediately notified and the description of the vehicle and registration number was circulated by members of the Uitenhage 10111 centre,” Swart said.

Alert officers from the Uitenhage K9 Unit, PE Flying Squad and SAPS Kamesh responded and noticed two vehicles on Maduna Road in Uitenhage on Friday morning.

Police pulled the driver of the red VW Caddy over and discovered clothing and a TV inside the vehicle. Three male suspects were arrested on the scene on a charge of possessing suspected stolen goods.

Police gave chase after the VW Polo and recovered the abandoned vehicle in Sinyani Street, Kwalanga in Uitenhage a few minutes later.

The suspects had already fled from the vehicle, which was handed in to be processed by forensic experts, Swart said.

The arrested men are expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.