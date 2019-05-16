Crime 16.5.2019 06:52 pm

Teenager shot dead in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, Eastern Cape police say

ANA
Crime. Picture: SAPS Twitter

The teenager and two other men were shot at by three men who approached them in the street, police say.

The police in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident in the city’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said it was alleged that on Thursday a 15-year-old was a passenger in a white Tazz with the driver, 27, and another 34-year-old man.

Naidu said at about 2.20pm the trio were on their way to the shop and stopped in Gail Road.

“The driver went into a house to fetch empty bottles. As he was walking towards the vehicle, he saw three males coming towards them.”

Naidu said shots were fired in the direction of the vehicle and the three victims started running.

“When the shooting stopped, the one victim came back and found the teenager lying on the road.”

Naidu said the teen sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the 34-year-old man sustained wounds to both legs.

None of the victims are affiliated to any gang.

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation by Gelvandale detectives.

