Three men sentenced to death in Puntland for rape, murder of 12-year-old

Three men in Somalia’s northern semi-autonomous state of Puntland have been sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 12-year old girl. Seven others were acquitted by the court.

The girl was abducted from a market in Galkayo town in February and her body was discovered the next morning. A post-mortem found she had been strangled to death before being gang-raped.

The atrocity led to street protests as well as an angry reaction on social media with calls for the Puntland government to take action.

Meanwhile, two men facing several rape charges were due to apply for bail in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, North West police said.

Captain Sam Tselanyane said Sello Molefe, 37, and Sello Sidile, 40, were arrested on Monday last week, May 6, for the alleged rape of numerous women in Modikwe and Barseba near Brits.

“It is alleged that the suspects targeted women, who were walking alone after visiting taverns and were on their way home,” said the captain.

“According to information received, the suspects would approach their victims from behind and threatened them with either a knife or firearm. The suspects would then drag the victims to the bushes where they took turns in raping their victims.”

Tselanyane said the two were arrested after intensive police investigations, which led to the recovery of a stolen cellphone believed to belong to one of the victims.

“A charge of armed robbery was also added,” he said.

The accused first appeared in court on May 9. Their matter was postponed to May 14 for bail application.

– African News Agency

