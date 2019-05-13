Tshwane condemns attack on private-school pupils

Tshwane’s MMC for community safety, Karen Meyer, on Monday condemned the “senseless attack” on school pupils in Lusaka, Mamelodi.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said a bus transporting pupils from Brooklyn and Curro private schools was robbed at gunpoint, with one pupil shot and another sustaining injuries.

The injured pupils were being treated at a private hospital in Brooklyn.

Meyer said the attack on the pupils was “an extreme display of cowardice”.

“It is an extreme display of cowardice and depravity to attack defenceless school pupils and to gamble with their lives for mere cellphones. I trust that law enforcement will investigate this speedily and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Meyer.

“As the MMC of community safety I am thankful that the pupils are safe, and trust that the pupils will receive counselling for this traumatic incident, and that the injured pupils will receive the appropriate treatment and make a speedy recovery.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

