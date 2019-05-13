Man sentenced to 15 years for rape of 13-year-old in Northern Cape

The South African Police Services on Monday welcomed the sentencing of a 25-year-old man in the Galeshewe Regional Court in the Northern Cape to 15 years imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The man, Piet Jantjie, was found guilty on Thursday and sentenced on Friday.

Saps Northern Cape spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said: “On 17 December 2016 at approximately midnight, the accused, who is known to the family, entered the room where the 13-year-old girl was sleeping and raped her. A relative caught him in the act and reported the incident to the police.

“The incident happened in Santa Centre and the accused was arrested hours later and remained in custody up until his sentencing.”

The Saps provincial head for family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills, lauded D/Sgt Daniel Satisfied for his work on the case.

“The convictions result in justice for the victims concerned and the community feel safer when the perpetrators are incarcerated. It also sends out a stern message [that] when you do crime, you will do the time,” said Mills.

– African News Agency

