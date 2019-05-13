More than 500 suspects arrested in Gauteng over weekend

More than 500 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for various crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery, hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms, police said on Monday.

Westrand District police arrested 101 suspects for drunk driving, robbery, housebreaking and theft, and assault, while one liquor outlet was closed. The other suspects were arrested in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni for various crimes.

In another case, two male suspects, of whom one is a shop manager and the other a supervisor, were arrested in Thabong Shopping Centre on April 10 2019.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “The Organised Crime Unit established that the manager and the supervisor removed money from the safe before the robbery on the 23 April 2019.

“Suspects are due to appear in Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court today.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday police arrested two suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms, during an operation in Nguni hostel at Vosloorus.

Gauteng Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the quality, intelligence, and meticulous investigations.

– African News Agency

