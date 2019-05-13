Shooting in KZN CBD leaves two dead, one injured

A manhunt is underway for the suspects involved in the Newcastle CBD shooting on Sunday evening.

The shooting left two dead and one critically injured, reports Newcastle Advertiser.

Official sources have revealed that a tip-off led authorities to the N11 towards Volksrust, where the alleged getaway vehicle was spotted.

No arrests been made at this stage.

It is believed automatic weapons were used in the shooting incident, and the identities of the deceased have not been released by authorities. The motive for the incident has not yet been named.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced one man dead and attempted to resuscitate the other, who passed away shortly afterwards.

“The third patient, who also sustained a bullet wound, has been rushed to hospital in a critical state,” says WATCO Operations Manager Jan-Henk van Vuuren.

An official investigation is currently underway.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

