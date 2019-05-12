Police appeal for info after councillor’s house bombed in Randfontein

Gauteng police have appealed to anyone who might have information about the petrol-bombing of a 58-year-old town councillor’s house in Mohlakeng in Randfontein on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them.

Members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) explosives unit responded to reports of an incident of arson alleged to have taken place between 4am and 5am, Captain Kay Makhubele said.

“While the circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene. Preliminary investigation on the extent of the damage to the house also confirms the possibility that other explosives, other than petrol bombs, could have been used by the suspects,” Makhubele said.

The councillor was rushed to hospital with extensive burn wounds to his upper body. Gauteng police management condemned the incident and called on the community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification and apprehension of the suspects.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela had tasked the SAPS organised crime detectives unit to prioritise this case and mobilise all resources available towards solving the case, Makhubele said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police in Mohlakeng or call Crime Stop at 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs are most welcome.

– African News Agency (ANA)

