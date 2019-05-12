Man arrested in Northern Cape for allegedly murdering girlfriend and baby, burning the bodies

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder following the gruesome discovery of the burnt bodies of a woman and a baby boy near Windsorton, about 55km north of Kimberley, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

The burnt bodies of an 18-year-old woman and a nine-month-old baby boy were found in the veld near Windsorton by a passerby at about 9am on Sunday morning, Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

The passerby alerted the Windsorton police about the gruesome discovery. Further investigations resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man, believed to be the dead woman’s boyfriend and father of the baby.

The woman and baby were last seen at about 7pm on Saturday night. The suspect was arrested in Windsorton later on Sunday, with the assistance of a South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue team, Windsorton detectives, and visible policing officers.

He would appear in the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court on Monday on two counts of murder, Tawana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

