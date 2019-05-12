Police constable and another man shot dead in Cape Town

A South African Police Service (SAPS) constable has allegedly fatally wounded a man before turning his service pistol on himself in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Khayelitsha detectives were investigating a case of murder and had also opened an inquest docket after a shooting incident at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon in Site B, Khayelitsha, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“According to information, a 27-year -old police constable stationed at Philippi East crime prevention was on duty at the time; he allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 23-year-old man before shooting himself with his service pistol. [The] Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.