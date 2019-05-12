Crime 12.5.2019 01:43 pm

Breakthrough for Ocean View police after burnt body found in car on Slangkop Road

Ocean View police have arrested a 30-year-old man.

A man has been arrested and a firearm confiscated in connection with an alleged botched hijacking on Slangkop Road at Ocean View near Kommetjie in the South Peninsula this past week, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“Ocean View police detectives and crime prevention members followed up on leads and arrested a 30-year-old-man and seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The arrested suspect was allegedly linked to the murder of a man whose body was found in the boot of his burnt-out car in Slangkop Road, Ocean View on the night of May 8. Police also found car keys suspected to be those of the victim’s car. The arrest of another suspect was imminent as the investigations continued, Rwexana said.

According to media reports, the murdered man was believed to be from Scarborough. He had allegedly been robbed and shot by two men before his body was put in the boot of the car. The car was then set alight and the two perpetrators fled the scene.

