Police seize abalone worth R2m in Cape Town, man arrested

A Chinese man, 25, was arrested after abalone estimated at 348 kilograms and worth R2 million was recovered in Bellville in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Cape Town K9 Unit officers were conducting election patrols on Wednesday afternoon when they noticed a Ford Ranger vehicle reversing from a warehouse and noted that the driver appeared suspicious.

“They approached and searched the vehicle upon which they recovered 16 sealed boxes of dried abalone. The members then searched the warehouse and uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility,” said Rwexana.

Various equipment including a large steel cooking pot, gas cylinders, piping and burners, scales, fans, heaters, drying shelves and also bags of salt, were seized.

The man is expected to appear in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.