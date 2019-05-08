Crime 8.5.2019 03:41 pm

Free State police arrest five people, recover truck with cargo valued at R2m

ANA
A truck with two trailers, which Free State police stopped on the N8 near Thaba Nchu in the early hours of Wednesday morning, recovering cargo worth R2 million. Five people have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate's Court soon.

More arrests are expected and the police will continue with the investigation.

The Free State police have arrested five people after they were tipped off about a suspected stolen truck on the N8 near Thaba Nchu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Selosesha Highway Patrol, Thaba Nchu police and Botshabelo police stopped the truck with two trailers attached and recovered cargo worth about R2 million and apprehended the driver.

Three more suspects, who were escorting the truck in a white BMW X5 were also apprehended and the vehicle was as confiscated.

The police said in a statement that they suspected the truck was stolen from a depot in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following an investigation into the matter, a dispatcher at the depot was also arrested, bringing the total of suspects to five.

The suspects aged between 35 and 52 are expected to appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court soon.

Free State Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe applauded the SAPS members for their swift response.

– African News Agency (ANA)

