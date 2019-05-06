SAPS Gauteng weekend operations net over 900 suspects, mostly repeat offenders

Gauteng police said on Monday that over 900 suspects were arrested and 22 unlicensed firearms and ammunition recovered following weekend operations across the province.

The suspects were arrested for crimes including murder, armed robbery, car hijacking, business robbery and house robbery.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, the recoveries and arrests underpinned the police’s “quest” to get firearms out of the hands of criminals and make arrests.

The majority of the suspects were repeat offenders who were on the run, said Masondo.

“In Cleveland, Johannesburg, police intercepted an armed gang believed to be on their way to commit a robbery. Police were patrolling when they noticed a car with five men that looked suspicious. The…car was stopped, upon searching the suspects and the car police found five pistols and arrested all the occupants for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

Also in Johannesburg, more than 200 suspects were arrested for crimes including rape, fraud, murder, armed robbery and house robbery.

More than 420 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni following crime intelligence operations that included roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects and raiding of illegal liquor outlets, said Masondo.

Similar operations were conducted in Soweto and West Rand where more than 310 suspects were arrested. The offences committed in these areas included assault, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

– African News Agency (ANA)

