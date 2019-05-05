Man arrested in Cape Town for possession of over 13 000 abalone

Police visibility and crime prevention patrols in Cape Town have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man found in possession of a large amount of abalone, and he will be charged under the Living Marine Resources Act, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Table View South African Police Service (SAPS) crime prevention unit (CPU) officers were on patrol at about 7.15pm on Friday in Malibongwe Drive in Table View when they spotted a white Hyundai H1 bakkie failing to stop at a red traffic light, Captain FC van Wyk said.

The SAPS members pulled up next to the bakkie and saw boxes wrapped in plastic in the vehicle. The driver was requested to stop and to answer on the contents of the sealed boxes, he said.

When the driver could not account for the contents, the officers checked the 35 boxes and found they contained a total of 13 042 shucked dried abalone. The estimated street value of the abalone still had to be determined.

The arrested suspect would appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.