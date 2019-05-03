Crime 3.5.2019 02:07 pm

Former SANParks ranger arrested for poaching

A member of the K9 unit that is on the ground fighting pooaching with his Belgian Malinois shows the equipment they use during the launch of Project Ivory in the Kruger National Park, 28 January 2019. Project Ivory is a plan to pool resources from various areas of the park to fight elephant poaching within the park. They are introducing new technology and units to fight the war on poaching. Picture Neil McCartney

The duo was found in possession of a high-calibre hunting rifle, ammunition, and poaching equipment.

South African National Parks (SANParks) on Friday announced the arrest of a former ranger in the Kruger National Park, hailing it “a significant breakthrough in the fight against rhino poaching”.

In a statement, SANParks said the former corporal in the Rangers Services, who was dismissed on unrelated charges in 2014, was arrested with an alleged accomplice on May 1.

Kruger National Park executive manager Glenn Phillips said: “We have been after this particular individual for some time now, and we are happy that he has been captured and we will wait for the law to take its course.

“We call on the justice system to consider the severe damage that is being done by criminals, not only to the sustainability of our rhino populations, but also the long term threat to the tourism industry of this country and mete out harsh sentences.”

The duo is expected to appear in court once charged.

SANParks said two others were arrested on May 2 in another operation by the KNP K9 unit and the Airwing.

“The suspects were arrested and a heavy calibre hunting rifle, ammunition, and poaching equipment were recovered at the scene.”

