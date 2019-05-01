Police commissioner condemns murder of off-duty officer

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole on Wednesday condemned the killing of a 32-year-old constable in Atteridgeville as a senseless, heinous crime.

Sitole’s office said preliminary investigations indicated that Constable Steven Oubaas Mangwane and a friend got out of a taxi in Phomulong informal settlement in Atteridgeville on Tuesday when they were confronted by two unknown men.

His friend ran to nearby houses to call for help when she heard a gunshot.

“When she returned with people to assist, they found Mangwane’s body on the ground,” the commissioner’s office said.

Mangwane joined the police just over a year ago and was based in Vosman in Mpumalanga Province. He was originally from Lefisoane Village near KwaMhlanga and he was visiting relatives in Atteridgeville at the time he was killed.

Sitole said: “The senseless attack on police officers is a continuing attack on the State. All the necessary resources as per the 72-hour activation plan have been mobilised and we are not going to leave any stone unturned.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be identified and the law will take its course. My sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of Constable Mangwane.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

