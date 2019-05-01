Crime 1.5.2019 02:23 pm

Man shot while jogging in Cape Town

ANA
File image

File image

The man was treated for his injuries and transported to a hospital for further treatment.

A 34-year-old man was hospitalised after he was shot while jogging on Empire Street in Hout Bay, near Cape Town, on Wednesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 6:55am after the man had run to a nearby residence after the incident.

“The man was found seated inside. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back,” said Meiring.

The man was treated for his injuries and transported to a hospital for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man critical after being shot in Midrand 1.5.2019
Kenyan soldier commits suicide after shooting dead three relatives 30.4.2019
Man stable after shooting in Edenvale CBD 29.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition