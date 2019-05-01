Crime 1.5.2019 02:17 pm

Woman found stabbed to death at Mount Frere home

Police in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case a murder after a woman was discovered stabbed to death at her home.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zilungile Nkamba, said Lulama Maggie, 48, was found in her bedroom with stab wounds to her stomach and right arm.

Nkamba said the killing took place during the early hours of Wednesday morning at Galali Location, Mvuzi Administrative Area at Mount Frere.

He said the bedroom window was broken and a sharp object was found on her bed.

No arrests have yet been made.

