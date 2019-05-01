Crime 1.5.2019 08:25 am

Man critical after being shot in Midrand

ANA
Photo: Netcare911

The man was patrolling the area as part of a security watch when he was shot. 

A man, believed to be in his late thirties, was shot in the head on Tuesday evening in Brine Avenue in Midrand, near Johannesburg.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 10pm where they found the victim in a critical condition.

“The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and immediately Advanced Life Support intervention was commenced to stabilise him. It was decided to call in the Netcare911 Aeromedical Helicopter to assist with rapid transportation to a specialist facility that the patient required.”

Jamieson said it is believed the man was patrolling the area as part of a security watch when he was shot.

Police are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

