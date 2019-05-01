Eastern Cape man arrested for rape

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman in her home in Nobanda Village, Ngqamakhwe on Monday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 59-year-old woman heard the door opening at about 8pm.

“The victim thought that it was her daughter who was entering through the door. The person came straight to her bed. She noticed that it was a man and she ran to the dining room. The suspect followed her. She was accosted and fell down by the suspect. He then allegedly raped the woman.”

Manatha said the victim’s cries for help alerted the neighbour who came to her rescue and apprehended the suspect. He was handed over to Ngqamakhwe police.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

