SAPS seeks help in tracking Pretoria murder suspect

Police in Sunnyside, east of the Pretoria CBD, on Tuesday released a photograph of 37-year-old murder suspect Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe, who absconded from the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after being released on R3,000 bail.

Ofdegbuliwe has been charged for the murder of 23-year-old Shaun Douglas Chabalala – who died following an apparent botched robbery at a flat in Sunnyside.

“A manhunt for Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe was launched following his failure to appear in court for his alleged role in the murder of Shaun Douglas Chabalala,” said Sunnyside police spokesperson captain Daniel Mavimbela.

In May last year, Chabalala and a friend were lured to the flat through an online advert of “a luxury camera” for sale.

“Though his friend managed to escape, Chabalala died after he was allegedly pushed through a window from inside a unit on the seventh floor when it became apparent that the ‘sellers’ of the camera had used the advert to lure them into a robbery trap,” said Mavimbela.

“Prior to his disappearance, Ofdegbuliwe had been caught by the local police in Sunnyside after a tip-off had been received from a member of the public following a five-month manhunt.”

Ofdegbuliwe absconded from his March 15 and 29 scheduled appearances. He was released on bail in December.

Mavimbela said the SAPS would leave no stone unturned in their quest to rearrest Ofdegbuliwe.

“Anyone who has information that could lead to arrest of the suspect can call Crime Stop Hotline anonymously on 08600 1011 or send an SMS to Crime Line at 32211,” said Mavimbela.

– African News Agency (ANA)

