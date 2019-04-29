Crime 29.4.2019 01:09 pm

Eastern Cape man arrested for alleged rape of ex-girlfriend

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The man will be appearing in court on Monday on a charge of rape.  

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for the alleged rape of his ex-girlfriend at the Yako informal settlement in Butterworth, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “Butterworth Police arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged rape of his former girlfriend, aged 29. It is alleged that the victim went to fetch her clothes from the suspect’s place on Thursday, 25 April 2019 at about 7pm.”

According to a statement by police, the suspect refused to give the victim her clothes and insisted that he loves her.

The suspect then allegedly drew his knife and forced her to the bed.

“It is alleged that the victim was raped. The suspect was arrested on Saturday, 27 April 2019,” said Manatha.

The man will be appearing in court on Monday on a charge of rape.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Officer nabbed for taking bribe to make ‘rape charge’ disappear 29.4.2019
Wanted rape suspect arrested in Bethlehem 27.4.2019
Rape accused pastor’s bladder damaged in prison assault, court hears 26.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition