Eastern Cape man arrested for alleged rape of ex-girlfriend

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for the alleged rape of his ex-girlfriend at the Yako informal settlement in Butterworth, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “Butterworth Police arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged rape of his former girlfriend, aged 29. It is alleged that the victim went to fetch her clothes from the suspect’s place on Thursday, 25 April 2019 at about 7pm.”

According to a statement by police, the suspect refused to give the victim her clothes and insisted that he loves her.

The suspect then allegedly drew his knife and forced her to the bed.

“It is alleged that the victim was raped. The suspect was arrested on Saturday, 27 April 2019,” said Manatha.

The man will be appearing in court on Monday on a charge of rape.

– African News Agency

