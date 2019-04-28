Crime 28.4.2019 03:13 pm

Two people critically wounded in West Rand armed robbery

ANA

One of the victims, in his 20s, was shot through the legs.

Two people have been critically wounded during an armed robbery in a residential area of Carletonville on the West Rand, paramedics said on Sunday.

“A group of friends were held up outside their house on De Villiers Street, Carletonville last night [Saturday], robbed of all their belongings, and then fired at by gunmen who had apparently driven past earlier,” ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

One of the victims, in his 20s, was shot through the legs. A neighbour, a 32-year-old woman, who had thought the shooting had ended, went outside and was shot in the hip.

ER24 paramedics arrived at 9.40pm and treated the two critically wounded patients with advanced life support interventions before transporting them both to Carletonville Hospital. South African Police Service officers were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

