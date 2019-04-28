Man robbed and stabbed, dies in Johannesburg street

Security personnel found him lying in the street, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.20am to find that the man had already succumbed to his wounds and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on the scene. His brother, who was also apparently assaulted, had been transported by provincial services to Helen Joseph Hospital for treatment. Police were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

