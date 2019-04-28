Crime 28.4.2019 01:04 pm

Man robbed and stabbed, dies in Johannesburg street

FILE PICTURE. Paramedics work on an injured man. Picture: Alaister Russell

A man, believed to be 30 years of age, has died after being robbed and stabbed in Winston Street, Mayfair Park, Johannesburg early on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Security personnel found him lying in the street, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.20am to find that the man had already succumbed to his wounds and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on the scene. His brother, who was also apparently assaulted, had been transported by provincial services to Helen Joseph Hospital for treatment. Police were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

