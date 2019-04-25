Body of kidnapped toddler found weighted down in Vaal River

The body of a two-year-old child – weighted down with a stone – was found in the Vaal River near Delportshoop, Northern Cape Police have said.

The six-day search for the little girl resulted in a “gruesome discovery”, said the police via an e-mailed statement.

The child was allegedly taken from her mother’s home over the Easter weekend by a 41-year-old man who broke into the house and tried to rape her mother.

The clothes the girl had been wearing at the time of the alleged abduction were found by the river earlier in the week.

The child’s body was found just before 1pm on Thursday.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested and appeared before the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted rape, housebreaking with intent to assault and kidnapping,” said police.

A murder charge would also be added for the death of the toddler.

– African News Agency (ANA)

