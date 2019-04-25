PE school girl threatened with gun, robbed of cellphone

A 13-year-old Port Elizabeth schoolgirl was on a Thursday threatened with a firearm and robbed of her cellphone.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the teenager from Sanctor High School, was on her way to a shop with a friend when they were approached by two suspects.

Naidu said the suspects approached the learners, pointed a firearm and robbed the school girl of her cellphone.

“An off duty police officer saw what was happening and requested for back up.”

Naidu said the suspects were seen running towards Libra Street, Helenvale into a bushy area.

SAPS Gelvandale and the K9 unit assisted and caught one suspect, said Naidu.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

Naidu said a criminal case was not opened as yet.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.