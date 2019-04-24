Crime 24.4.2019 01:32 pm

Pretoria woman arrested for killing niece

ANA
Image: iStock

Image: iStock

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

A 32-year-old Pretoria woman was arrested for murder shortly after she arrived at the Sunnyside police station to report that her 17-year-old niece had committed suicide, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Wednesday.

“It is believed that following an argument with the deceased yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, the suspect allegedly immersed her niece in a bath of hot water inside their flat in Sunnyside. Preliminary investigations led the police detectives to believe that the victim had suffered burn wounds to her upper and lower body,” said Mavimbela.

A post mortem is expected to reveal the exact cause of death.

The SAPS employee described one of the police officers who attended the crime scene and found the deceased inside the bathtub as “shocked and devastated”.

Mavimbela said the officers are expected to attend debriefing sessions to deal with the trauma following the incident.

“The suspect will be charged with murder. She is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon, within 48 hours,” said Mavimbela.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
eMalahleni family man murdered in cold blood 23.4.2019
Nigerian security forces pursuing kidnappers who killed British woman 22.4.2019
Man arrested walking along Cape coast with bag of abalone worth R46k 19.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition