Pretoria woman arrested for killing niece

A 32-year-old Pretoria woman was arrested for murder shortly after she arrived at the Sunnyside police station to report that her 17-year-old niece had committed suicide, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Wednesday.

“It is believed that following an argument with the deceased yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, the suspect allegedly immersed her niece in a bath of hot water inside their flat in Sunnyside. Preliminary investigations led the police detectives to believe that the victim had suffered burn wounds to her upper and lower body,” said Mavimbela.

A post mortem is expected to reveal the exact cause of death.

The SAPS employee described one of the police officers who attended the crime scene and found the deceased inside the bathtub as “shocked and devastated”.

Mavimbela said the officers are expected to attend debriefing sessions to deal with the trauma following the incident.

“The suspect will be charged with murder. She is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon, within 48 hours,” said Mavimbela.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.