Northern Cape police intensify search for missing two-year-old

Northern Cape police continued the search and rescue operation for a missing two-year-old child who was snatched allegedly by a man who attempted to rape her mother.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the kidnapping happened on Saturday.

“The child has not been found yet, the [SA Police Service] SAPS Team intensified the search,” Tawana said.

“However the suspect appeared briefly before the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court today, on four accounts of attempted rape, house breaking with intend to steal, house breaking with intend to assault and kidnapping.”

Tawana said he was remanded in custody and would apply for legal aid on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

