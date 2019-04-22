Over 900 arrested, R18.5m worth of goods confiscated in Easter holiday sweep

Gauteng police arrested 905 people in an Easter holiday sweep for various offences across the province and confiscated R18.5 million worth of counterfeit goods, the SAPS said on Monday.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the operation started in the city streets, taxi ranks, bus and train stations early on Thursday. Roadblocks were also held across the province where and stop and searches were conducted.

”This massive multidisciplinary operation led to the arrest of more than 900 suspects from Thursday, 18 April 2019, as the law enforcement agencies paved the way for the smooth and crime free holidays,” said Makhubele.

“The operations focused mostly on the safety of travellers and prevention of importing and exporting of illicit goods. Tracing of wanted suspects as well as raiding of hostels, liquor outlets and second hand goods dealerships also formed part of the operations.”

Those arrested were charged with crimes, including possession of dangerous weapons, malicious damage to property, defeating the ends of justice, assault, theft, driving while under the influence of alcohol, rape, fraud and kidnapping. Fourteen unlicensed firearms and various quantities of drugs were seized.

”Furthermore, police confiscated counterfeit goods worth R18.5 million, issued more than R80,000 in traffic fines and impounded four vehicles for being unroadworthy.

“Hundreds of law enforcement agencies were posted and deployed on national routes, tourist destinations, shopping malls and other hot spots for the duration of the Easter holidays,” said Makhubele.

– African News Agency (ANA)

