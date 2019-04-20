Cape Town man arrested in Manenberg for illegal firearm and ammunition

Members of the police major offences reaction team in Cape Town arrested a 30-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition during visible and crime prevention patrols in the Manenberg area, Western Cape police said.

The officers followed up information relating to alleged gangsters with firearms in Erica Court, Manenberg, Captain FC van Wyk said.

“The members reacted on this information and searched an address in Erica Court and found a 30-year-old male in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to see if it could be linked to the commission of other crimes.”

The man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and was due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency

