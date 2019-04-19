Crime 19.4.2019 04:57 pm

Eastern Cape police arrest man for raping toddler

ANA
File image

File image

Police say it was alleged that the suspect raped the child inside a container where he sold items to the community.

Butterworth police in the Eastern Cape on Friday said they have arrested a 36-year-old man for the rape of a two-year-old girl.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said the man was arrested on Thursday at Extension 2 in Butterworth.

Manatha said it was alleged that the suspect raped the child on Wednesday inside a container where he sold items to the community.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of rape.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two men arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition 19.4.2019
Five arrested as police swoop on Table View home, finding millions of rand worth of dried abalone 17.4.2019
Game of cops and robbers is being won by the crooks – experts 17.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition