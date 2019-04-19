Eastern Cape police arrest man for raping toddler

Butterworth police in the Eastern Cape on Friday said they have arrested a 36-year-old man for the rape of a two-year-old girl.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said the man was arrested on Thursday at Extension 2 in Butterworth.

Manatha said it was alleged that the suspect raped the child on Wednesday inside a container where he sold items to the community.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of rape.

– African News Agency

