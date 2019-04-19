Crime 19.4.2019 03:42 pm

Northern Cape youth, 17, arrested for murder of his grandmother

ANA

Police say preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect could have had an argument with his grandmother.

A 17-year-old Northern Cape youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 64-year-old grandmother.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said Groblershoop police are investigating a case of murder following the death of the woman at Seekoei Street in Grootdrink, just outside Groblershoop, on Thursday.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, and charged with the murder in connection with the incident,” Tawana said. “The deceased was the suspect’s grandmother.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect could have had an argument with his grandmother (deceased) which resulted in the fatality.”

The suspect was arrested on the scene and will appear before the Groblershoop Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

– African News Agency

