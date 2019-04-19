Crime 19.4.2019 08:22 am

Triple murder accused sentenced to 22 years by Northern Cape court

ANA
Image: iStock

Dumisani Magagula was found guilty of murdering three members of the same family in 2016.

The Northern Cape High Court has sentenced Dumisani Magagula to an effective twenty two years behind bars for the 2016 murders of three members of the same family.

In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the Northern Cape High Court, sitting in De AAr, found Magagula guilty of housebreaking and three counts of murder.

On Thursday, Judge Sharon Erasmus sentenced him to six months behind bars for housebreaking, 22 years for the murder of Glenwill Makaleni, 22 years for the murder of Makaleni’s wife Gladys, and 22 years for the murder of the couple’s son Gladwill.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

The murders were committed in De Aar after Magagula, who had been smoking dagga, broke into the family’s home on November 5, 2016.

– African News Agency (ANA)

