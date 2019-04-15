 
Crime 15.4.2019 01:35 pm

167 rhino horns worth R300m confiscated near Hartebeespoort Dam

ANA
Photo: Kormorant

The horns were allegedly destined for the South East Asian markets.

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday after their vehicle was intercepted by a SAPS special task team.

It is estimated that the value of the rhino horns is more than R300 million. The average weight of a rhino horn is 8 kilograms, with an estimated value of $30,000 per kilogram, reports Kormorant.

The pair, aged 57 and 61, were arrested in a sting operation at Peacanwood, Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits, on Saturday. Police had been tipped off that a vehicle from a coastal province was carrying a considerable number of rhino horns.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi: “The vehicle was intercepted in the Hartbeespoort Dam area where the 167 rhino horns, worth a substantial amount of money, were seized.

“The rhino horns were destined for the South East Asian markets. Rigorous investigations on the two suspects as well as the value of the horns are still ongoing.”

The men were expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Additional reporting by Deon van Huizen. 

