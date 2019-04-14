Hawks arrest two suspects found in possession of 167 rhino horns

Two people were arrested after they were found in possession of 167 rhino horns near Brits in the North West, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Sunday.

The two suspects, aged 57 and 61, were arrested on Saturday after a tip-off that a vehicle from a coastal province was carrying a considerable number of rhino horns, Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

“The vehicle was intercepted in the Hartbeespoort Dam area where the 167 rhino horns worth a substantial amount of money were seized. The rhino horns were destined for the South East Asian markets.

“Rigorous investigations on the two suspects, as well as the value of the horns are still ongoing. Further details on the incident will be communicated in good time,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

