More than 1 300 criminal suspects arrested over the weekend

Police officers in Vanderbijlpark have arrested two suspects and recovered an Opel Vivaro hijacked in Klerksdorp in the North West early on Sunday morning, Gauteng police said.

The driver of the car was shot dead during the hijacking. Police also recovered an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime, Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Sedibeng flying squad officers received information of a white Opel Vivaro hijacked in the North West and spotted the car in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark. Police intercepted the car and upon searching the suspects found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their possession.

The suspects were immediately arrested for possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police continued their search at a local premises and recovered another suspected stolen car, a Ford Laser that was reported stolen in Vanderbijlpark. A search had been launched for more suspects, Masondo said.

In Lyttleton in Pretoria, police arrested two suspected car thieves before they could strike on Saturday. Police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Etios Cross with two occupants.

The vehicle was stopped and searched and police found the suspects in possession of a car jamming device and instruments used to override vehicle security systems. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was stolen in Pretoria earlier this year, Masondo said.

Also in the City of Tshwane, police arrested a car salesman after a suspected stolen car was recovered at a second hand car dealership on Friday. The police officers were following up on information about a suspected stolen VW Polo for sale at a car dealership in Sefako Makgatho Drive in Pretoria.

Police pounced on the dealership and arrested the salesman after investigation revealed that the car he was selling was reported stolen in Brooklyn earlier this month, Masondo said.

In other police operations in various parts of Gauteng this weekend, officers arrested more than 1 300 suspects. The operations included tracing wanted suspects, raiding liquor outlets and second hand dealerships, roadblocks, and stop-and-search operations.

More than 300 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and in the West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property, and housebreaking.

Intelligence-driven operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and Soweto, which resulted in the arrest of more than 420 suspects for criminal offences, including rape, possession of suspected stolen property, assault, possession of drugs, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

A further 410 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of suspected stolen property, child neglect, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, and drunk driving, among other crimes.

Gauteng police continued to “squeeze the space for the criminals”, and this was achieved as more community members came forward with information on crimes committed. The arrested suspects would appear in various magistrate’s courts from Monday, Masondo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

